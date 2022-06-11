- Advertisement -

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a thief who snatched a purse while out at the Country Club Mall. It happened on May 2nd at around dinner time in the food court.

The victim was eating when it was taken. Following her meal, she noticed it was missing. After a quick look she reported the incident to mall security and police.

Mall security later found the purse dropped outside of a store with everything there except for the victim’s bank card.

Constable Gary O’Brien says, The still image of the suspect captured on CCTV cameras shows her carrying a paperback book. Investigators believe that she may have been sitting in the food court prior to the theft and therefore someone may remember her.”

She’s described as white, 5-foot-5, of medium build, with her dark hair tied in a bun and wearing glasses and a blue face mask at the time of theft.

- Advertisement -

If you recognize the person in the video, or have any information you can contact the Nanaimo RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.