If you know who was launching fireworks at Brannen Lake on Wednesday, the Nanaimo RCMP would appreciate a call.

At around 11:15pm Wednesday night, fire crews and police responded to a fire at the public dock. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze but not before it caused several thousand dollars in damage.

Witnesses and fire crews agreed the cause might’ve been from a stray firework that landed on the dock, as witnesses reported seeing fireworks 30 minute before the dock caught fire.

“It would be difficult to imagine that whoever set the fireworks off did not realize what they had done. The person or people responsible need to do the right thing and step up, and take responsibility” said Constable Gary O’Brien.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-17469.

