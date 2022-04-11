- Advertisement -

Did you lose your bike?

Sunshine Coast RCMP are looking for the owner of a road bike, which officers found lying on the ground in Sechelt.

They put out a call in the hopes of returning it to its original owner.

It’s branded Specialized, and they will be asking the owner to confirm modifications to the bike before releasing it to them.

The photo above is a stock photo, not an actual picture of the bike.

If it’s yours call Sunshine Coast RCMP on their non-emergency line at 604-885-2266.

