- Advertisement -

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a fatal incident in which they say a vehicle hit a 30-year-old man at around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Norwell Drive and Highway 19A.

An on-duty patrol officer says they witnessed the collision and immediately administered first aid on the pedestrian until Emergency Health Services (EHS) arrived.

EHS took the pedestrian to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, where RCMP say he died from his injuries.

Witnesses say the man was walking across the intersection of the southbound lanes when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Police say the driver, a man in his early 20s, was not drunk and quickly stopped his vehicle and cooperated with investigators.

- Advertisement -

Nanaimo RCMP are asking anyone with dashcam footage to call 250-754-2345.