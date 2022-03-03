It was her last play of the night, and she thought the Powerbucks machine was malfunctioning when the slots told her she’d won $2.1 million.

Erralyn Joseph, normally the advisor to the chief and council for Snuneymuxw First Nation, has become one of the newest multimillionaires in BC after her record slot win on February 24th.

“We thought the machine had a malfunction, and then once we realized it was the real deal and pretty sure we screamed. [My husband] Josh just stood there and was like ‘we won two million dollars’ and it was history from there. I think we’re just shell shocked.”

The slots win is the biggest Nanaimo Casino has ever seen, and one of the biggest across the island. Matt Lee, spokesperson at BCLC, says it’s a very rare occasion.

“The last time we had a slot winner of this size was back around 2019,” said Lee. “We’ve been very fortunate to have a couple of- I think this is our second one that’s worth $2.1 million and it was also a Powerbucks back then. I think we had one for about $1.7 million, if I’m not mistaken, for a Prince George winner. We’ve had a couple and it’s always been you’ve been a couple years since we’ve had another sizeable one, so, really excited to have that.”

Joseph says she’s overjoyed to be part of the history of the casino, and she hopes that others can win just as big.

“Take a little bit to plan,” said Joseph when asked what she’ll do with the money, “Do the right things. Take care of our family and our kids and [go] on a trip, vacation, and come back and go back to work.”

Joseph was handed a large cheque for her $2.1 million at 1pm this afternoon.