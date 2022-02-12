An aggressive pitbull was shot twice by Sunshine Coast RCMP to prevent further attacks.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after multiple 911 calls about a loud domestic disturbance in Gibsons on Corlett Road.

A female who was in the house, told 911 dispatchers that the pitbull had she had been attacked by the dog, along with several other adults. She said her boyfriend was bleeding from the head and ears after being bit by the dog. Dispatchers were told that three people in the house would require medical assistance.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they instructed a male inside to secure the dog before opening the door. The dog wasn’t secured, and charged towards an attending officer. The officer shot the dog twice.

The dog is being treated at a vet, and is expected to recover.

Police are investigating the incident, but say one of the males who was bit is refusing to speak to police, and had vacated the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP on their non-emergency line at 604-855-2266.