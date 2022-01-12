More information on seniors programs has been added to the latest version of the BC Seniors Guide.

The 12th edition was released in July 2021 and features information on Fair PharmaCare, Medical Services Plan, Home Adaptations for Independence program and others including:

Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

B.C. Senior’s Supplement

Travel Assistance Program

B.C. Bus Pass program

The province also says the edition has sections on digital literacy, cultural safety, 2SLGBTQ+ supports and medical assistance in dying. They say it is also been designed to reflect senior cultural diversity.

The edition was printed in seven different languages, according to the province. The languages include English, Chinese, French, Punjabi, Farsi, Korean and Vietnamese.

They recently added Tagalog and Hindi to the list.

“British Columbia is one of the most diverse, multicultural and multilingual provinces in Canada, and the senior population reflects that diversity,” said Isobel Mackenzie, seniors advocate.

“It’s crucial people have the information they need in a language they understand so as to make the best choices as they age.”

The guide is available online in all languages in PDF format.

To learn more, visit the SeniorsBC website.