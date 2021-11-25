A tree branch falling on top of BCHydro’s wires has caused an outage for people in the south half of Nanaimo.

2393 residents, including students of Nanaimo District Secondary School, have had their power off since 9am this morning.

The outage stretches south of Armishaw Road and west of Haliburton Street.

Crews are expected to arrive at 10:20am, but it’s not stated how long it will take to remove the tree branch safely from the wire.