Organizers of the Nanaimo downtown Santa Parade have decided to cancel it because of the weather. The chamber of commerce and Lions club cited rain in the forecast, and the provincial order limiting fuel purchases.

A news release from the Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce states “Another series of atmospheric river events is forecast for the area on Thursday, Saturday and next Tuesday and this was felt to form a hazard for participants and onlookers. The unknown threats to the roads and highways and other infrastructure from such events is a concern, as is the current fuel crisis.”

They will go ahead with the gingerbread Village on Commercial Street, from this Saturday through December 19th.

Santa’s Gingerbread Village will offer a chance for families to visit with Santa, safely distanced at pre-registered times on Saturdays and Sundays November 27 to December 19.

Registration for Santa visits are available through EventBrite.

While waiting for their appointment with Santa, children can do crafts in the Village, and on some days enjoy storytelling or a puppet show at Literacy Nanaimo’s Bookstore.

The Downtown Business Association will also be presenting ‘Corner Concerts’ from Diana Krall Plaza Saturdays and Sundays from noon on.

Meanwhile, the City is making plans for a community event on New Year’s day.

The Park, Recreation & Culture Department is looking for family-based entertainers for the January 1t event.

They’re asking magicians, musicians or artists to send a brief description of what they do and a sample sound or video clip to [email protected]

Submissions will be accepted until next Friday, December 3rd.