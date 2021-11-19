Assortment of road signs. Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

Those trying to drive past Lantzville may have a hard time if they’re taking the highway.

The road has been reduced to one line, with an obstruction at Superior Road, 4km north of Nanaimo.

Northbound lanes are closed. One southbound lane is remaining open, with traffic control directing drivers.

Detours will be via Superior road and Lantzville road.

Immediate updates are available on DriveBC.