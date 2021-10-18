‘While potential earthquake hazards depend on your location, everywhere in British Columbia is considered at high risk in relation to the rest of Canada,’ so says The Great British Columbia Shakeout’s webpage.

Residents across BC are being encouraged to ‘Drop, Cover and Hold On’ this Thursday. At 10:21am, radio stations will be broadcasting the shakeout’s warning message.

Residents who wish to take part either at work, school, or at home are encouraged to make an earthquake emergency plan, and to register at shakeoutbc.ca to be counted as a participant.

Some pointers on what not to do include; standing in a doorway, running outside, or believing in an ‘earthquake survival method’ called the ‘triangle of life.’

Instead, participants are encouraged to drop to the ground, get under a desk, and hold on until the shaking stops.

For districts such as The Regional District of Nanaimo, its facilities will be holding drills, and busses will be pulled over to take part.