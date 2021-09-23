Streamflow levels are starting to recover, after the long summer drought. As a result, the province has downgraded the drought rating for Eastern Vancouver Island.

The Regional District of Nanaimo is lowering water restrictions to level 2, effective immediately. And we will move to level one next Friday, October 1st.

This means people can go back to outside use of water for things like washing cars and filling fountains. But the odd- and – even- day lawn watering schedule continues until October 1st.

Stage 1, which will come into effect on Friday, October 1, 2021, permits sprinkling any day of the week only between 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Unless otherwise stated, all watering restrictions will be lifted on Monday, November 1, 2021.

In a news release, the RDN thanks residents “for doing their part to conserve water during the hot, dry summer we experienced. Reducing non-essential water use helped retain water for our aquatic environments, our fire protection, and essential household use.”

For a map that displays the water service areas in the region including their current watering restriction stage and tips on water conservation, visit rdn.bc.ca/watering-restriction-map and teamwatersmart.ca.