As vaccine cards roll out across the province, only some recreational activities in the Sunshine Coast will require residents to show them off.

Swimming pools (including aquafit), public skating programs (except sports like hockey), the Happy Hearts Plus Cardiac Rehabilitation Program, sports and recreational activities for youth under 22, and parents attending to drop their children off or aid in a specific program will not require a vaccine card at SCRD facilities.

Vaccine cards will be required for other activities, such as physical activities (e.g. weight room, fitness classes, courts, adult sports in the arena) done by adults older than 22, events/programs/activities with 50 or more participants, and discretionary activities as more information and details are released by the Provincial Health Officer.

Failure to produce a card can result in staff denying access to the facility.

“The SCRD is following a Provincial Health Order and our staff do not have any say in the matter,” stated the regional district. “Recreation staff are doing all they can to stay up to date on the latest information coming from the Provincial Health Officer to keep everyone safe at SCRD facilities. SCRD staff have been instructed to immediately cease any conversation that turns disrespectful or abusive.”

Until September 26, the wallet-sized immunization record card given out at vaccine clinics, a printed immunization record from Health Gateway, an immunization record from your pharmacy, a National Defence Canada COVID-19 vaccine record or card, a provincial Immunization Registry record (used by Interior Health and others), an ImmunizeBC record (used by First Nations Health Authority and others), or health authority immunization records are also acceptable alternatives.

More information about vaccine cards is available here.