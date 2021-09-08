Sunshine Coast Tourism (SCT) has finalized its move from membership to stakeholder model. The organization says the partners website portal is now open for free registration to all Sunshine Coast tourism-related businesses and organizations. Approved registrations received prior to September 30th will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Visa Gift Card.

In a news release, SCT says the stakeholder model will allow it to embrace all tourism-related business and organizations in the qathet and Sunshine Coast Regional Districts as industry partners, and therefore no longer requires payment of membership fees. It also creates more opportunities for collaboration amongst industry partners on cooperative marketing, media relations and community projects. The move to adopt the stakeholder model was approved by vote of membership at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on February 24, 2021.

The new website portal allows registered partners to access free industry resources and information, opt-in to various SCT programs, and learn more about the organization’s activities.

“The stakeholder model is used by tourism organizations across the province,” says Jack Barr, SCT President. “As we continue to grow the Sunshine Coast as a sustainable year-round travel destination, we want to encourage as many local partners as possible to have a voice and help shape our growth. We believe the all-access stakeholder model will help to achieve this.”

Direct benefits for SCT stakeholders/partners include (but are not limited to): Increased and targeted visitor reach through a listing on SCT’s website, sunshinecoastcanada.com; discounted cooperative advertising opportunities; access to industry sector marketing opportunities; exposure to 50,000 + social media followers; brochure racking at the Gibsons and Sechelt Visitor Centres, and much more.

“By removing barriers to participation, we expect to grow our diverse stakeholder base. This enables SCT to create a robust and representative tourism ecosystem that leads to year-round tourist visitation, improved local engagement and greater community support for our tourism economy,” says Annie Wise, SCT Executive Director. “With a united effort, we’ll drive our collective recovery from the past 17 months and become an even more vibrant and resilient tourism destination.”

Businesses are encouraged to register immediately at sunshinecoastcanada.com/join. For more information, please contact [email protected]

