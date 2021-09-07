Proving that you’ve had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine is now at the tips of your fingers.

Anyone who wants to, can now get their BC Vaccine Card, which will be needed to get into certain places starting this Monday, Sept. 13th.

You can get your card by punching in your information including personal health number, date of birth, and date of your first or second dose on the government’s Vaccine Card website.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explains what happens next: “It will have a QR code which is scannable, so it’s a scannable square-shaped image, like bar code technology, that is readable by a device like a Smart Phone, but it also will be a paper copy that you can use and verify.”

This secure, individualized QR code and image will show either “vaccinated” or “partially vaccinated.”

Businesses can either scan the QR code using a QR reader like a smartphone or tablet or visually verify the person’s proof of vaccination.

A mobile QR code reader app will be released in app stores closer to Monday for businesses that choose to scan the QR code.

Adults over 18 will also need to provide government-issued I.D., to confirm their identification.

Proof of at least partial vaccination will be required at restaurants, fitness centres, movie theatres, and other gatherings. Dr. Henry says the card is another tool that will allow businesses to remain open while keeping people safe from COVID.

“Ultimately the choice is yours about whether you choose to be vaccinated or not, but what we need to do, is make sure that we can continue to keep things open as much as possible, and that’s what the BC Vaccine Card is all about.”

Starting Oct. 24th, you’ll require proof of full vaccination.

“Getting vaccinated is the proven choice to protect ourselves and the people around us. The requirement for proof of vaccine will make our communities safer and also ensure that events and gatherings are safer for all of us,” Dr. Henry said.

You can get a BC Vaccine Card online here.

People without access to a computer and printer can get their card by calling 1-833-838-2323 at the Get Vaccinated call centre and get their printed copy mailed to them.

They can have a trusted friend, family member or support person print their card for them.

Or they can visit a Service BC Centre to get one.

“The BC Vaccine Card is a show of confidence,” said health minister Adrian Dix.

“It says in our pandemic – when doing the right thing to stop the spread is the mandate we all share in – that we’re doing the right thing by being vaccinated. That we’re making the best choices. That right now, especially with a surge in cases primarily in groups of unvaccinated people, we’re doing exactly what’s required to save lives.”

Information for businesses, including step-by-step instructions can be found here,

Businesses will be able to download the BC Vaccine Card verifier app at the Google and Apple app stores.