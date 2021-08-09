On June 26th, an RCMP officer seized multiple brand-new tools from the backseat of a Nanaimo woman’s car.

During a routine stop, the officer spotted the woman slumped over in a parked vehicle. When he attended to ensure she was not in medical distress, he noticed the tools in the backseat of her car.

The tools include a brand new battery powered Ryobi pressure washer, a Stihl weedwacker and Black and Decker blower and vacuum.

When the woman could not provide an adequate reason as to why they were in her car, the officer seized them for ‘safe keeping.’ Two males attended the scene who also ‘seemed utterly perplexed when asked about the ownership of the items.’

RCMP did not state if the woman was arrested or charged.

The RCMP ask that if anyone has information about the ownership of the tools, they call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-23180.

The vehicle the tools were found in, a black Chevrolet Cobalt, was towed from the scene due to ‘posing a risk to the motoring public,’ as it was found with three different wheels and tires— one of which was completely ‘bald.’