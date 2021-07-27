Concept art of Terminal Avenue's redevelopment, provided by the City of Nanaimo.

The council of Nanaimo states that after its purchase of multiple buildings along Terminal Avenue, it has made a ‘significant step forward in its redevelopment.’

The redevelopment project seeks to enhance pedestrian experience, improve crossing facilities at Commercial Street, Gordon Street and Esplanade and resurface the vehicle lanes.’ It also hopes to incorporate a transit hub between Terminal and Shaw Lane.

A ‘public engagement process’ regarding the development is planned for the end of August.

The construction of Esplanade to Commercial Street— phase one of redevelopment— is to proceed some time in 2022. Further development is planned for 2024 and 2025.

The former Jean Burns Building, In-Print Graphic Design and Black & Blue Tattoo were purchased on July 26th by the council in preparation.

More details about the upgrades are available here.