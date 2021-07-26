The Nanaimo RCMP are continuing to investigate the report of a body seen floating in the Westwood Lake.

On Sunday at 4:25pm, a woman paddle boarding sighted and reported the body near the south end of the lake. Police, fire crews, and BC paramedics arrived, however, the search returned negative results.

The RCMP Under Water Recovery Team searched the area but were unable to locate a body.

“There have been no further reports. Police will continue to monitor the area and are prepared to respond immediately should there be any further sightings,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Officers remained at the area until the park closed.