The Nanaimo RCMP is seeking the owner of a stolen motorcycle, and also are looking for an e-bike.

The motorcycle was recovered July 13th on a trail near Ninth Street. It is a black Honda PGM F1 with the key still in the ignition, and has not been reported missing yet.

Mounties say the VIN was not legible and therefore the owner could not be located.

Police are also asking residents to keep an eye out for an e-bike that was stolen between July 11th and July 13th from a residence on Railway Avenue. It’s described as a CCM Dimmer Hardtail mountain bike, with 27.5 inch rims, a black frame and blue decals. The bike also has a custom electric package, which converted it into an e-bike.

No serial number was available.

Anyone with information about the bikes is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote # 2021-25865 for the motorcycle or 2021-25901 for the bike.