Despite potentially facing cancellation, Canada Day celebrations in Sechelt will be held in-person this year.

On July 1st at 10am, drive-by parades will start in the neighborhoods of ch’atlich, and at 3pm, a boat parade will begin in the ʔálhtulich Sechelt Inlet.

A virtual ceremony will be held with ‘a shíshálh welcome song, performed by kwayimin Andy Johnson; teachings by shíshálh elders Teta’lus Audrey Joe Angelene Valerie Joe, and the singing of O Canada by Sara Douglas.’

After the parades have been completed, roaming performers will be walking around Davis Bay and along the Boulevard.

A picnic hosted by the Sechelt Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market will be held from 3-7pm at Hackett Park as well.

The District of Sechelt stated in a news release that ‘it is more important than ever for Canadians to take pride and celebrate the good things our country affords us while also recognizing the legacy of harm that has been caused to our Indigenous communities.’

The district asks residents to wear orange during the day to recognize ‘collective pain, grief and trauma that residential schools continue to cause to this day.’

The district will be hosting a contest during Canada Day. You can find more information, including registration forms, on their website here.