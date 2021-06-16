Nanaimo RCMP now say woman’s death was a homicide
RCMP are now treating the death of 27-year-old Amy Watts as a homocide.
Watts’ body was discovered in downtown Nanaimo on Thursday June 3, 2021.
She was in a steep, small, wooded ravine near the intersection of Albert St and Victoria Crescent. She had been reported missing by her family on May 27th.
The BC Coroner’s Service was involved, and a forensic autopsy was scheduled shortly after her discovery.
No arrests have been made in the case. The Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit continues their investigation.
Police are fully engaged and are actively pursuing all investigative steps, said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.