RCMP are now treating the death of 27-year-old Amy Watts as a homocide.

Watts’ body was discovered in downtown Nanaimo on Thursday June 3, 2021.

She was in a steep, small, wooded ravine near the intersection of Albert St and Victoria Crescent. She had been reported missing by her family on May 27th.

The BC Coroner’s Service was involved, and a forensic autopsy was scheduled shortly after her discovery.