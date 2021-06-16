Bottles of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash.

Vancouver Coastal Health is reminding Sunshine Coast residents born in 2009 or earlier that they are eligible for a COVID vaccine.

VCH states that registering for the Get Vaccinated program ‘takes approximately two minutes and ensures you receive your vaccination appointment as quickly and efficiently as possible’. Those unable to register online are encouraged to call 1-833-838-2323 from 7am to 7pm or 9am to 5pm on holidays.

Registering requires a resident’s;

First and last name

Date of birth

Postal code

Personal Health Number

Email address that you regularly check or a phone number that can receive texts

In their reminder, VCH states that ‘COVID-19 vaccines available in Canada are safe and effective in preventing severe disease associated with COVID-19 infection.’ VCH encourages residents with questions about the vaccine to visit their website.

VCH states second doses are ‘scheduled approximately eight weeks following your first dose appointment.’