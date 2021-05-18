Better ventilation, electric buses and better energy efficiency are on the way for some school districts on Vancouver Island.

The province is dishing out millions for upgrades at schools in Nanaimo, Ladysmith, the Cowichan Valley and Qualicum Beach.

They are heading to a variety of projects through the School Enhancement Program (SEP), which helps out with repair and maintenance needs, or the Bus Acquisition Program (BUS), which helps replace old buses that have reached their limit.

On the mid-island, the school districts included in the grants are:

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District (SD 68), Totaling $1,731,896 for HVAC upgrades at Cilaire Elementary, and at Pleasant Valley Elementary. It is also getting two new buses through the Bus Acquisition Program.

Qualicum School District (SD 69), Totaling $1,718,500. The money will be used for roofing upgrades at Ballenas Secondary and energy systems upgrades at Qualicum Beach Elementary.

Cowichan Valley School District (SD 79), totaling $1,776,516 for exterior wall systems at Chemainus Elementary, Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary, Somenos Elementary, and Tansor Elementary. The energy systems at Quamichan Middle School are also set to get some upgrades and the district will get four new buses thanks to the funding.

B.C’s Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside says investing in our kids, and making sure they have a safe space to learn is extremely important.

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live,” said Whiteside.

“From ventilation and heating, to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student.”

To see the full list of schools included, visit the Province of British Columbia’s website.