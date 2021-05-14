Starting next week, ICBC says it’ll begin moving forward with issuing another refund to millions of eligible customers.

Last month, ICBC sent out COVID-19 rebate cheques. Now, thanks to the launch of ‘Enhanced Care’ on May 1st, the auto insurer claims insurance now costs less.

With this in mind, they’re giving drivers some added cashback.

“Savings started automatically on May 1st,” it says, “and that means ICBC will be sending millions of British Columbians a one-time, pro-rated refund.”

The refund amount will be for the difference between what customers paid when they last renewed their current insurance policy and the new, lower cost of ‘Enhanced Care’.

Those eligible will receive a letter explaining the amount they’re being refunded. These letters will detail how the refund will be returned to customers, based on how they paid for their insurance: either credit, cash/debit, or payment plan.

ICBC estimates the average ‘Enhanced Care’ refund will be around $150. But it adds some B.C.’ers could see more of a refund, while others could see less.

