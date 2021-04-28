Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

B.C.’s case-count is holding steady as the province begins taking vaccination bookings for a new age group.

Health officials reported 841 new cases yesterday. That’s up slightly from Tuesday’s total of 799.

Of the new cases, 35 were in the Island Health region and 171 were in Vancouver Coastal Health which includes Vancouver Coastal Health.

There are 8,009 active cases across the province, with 11,657 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 118,057 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 515 people are in the hospital with the virus, 171 of whom are in intensive care.

The remaining people with the virus are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been five new COVID-related deaths.

On a bright note, the outbreaks at Sunset Manor and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital are now over.

So far, 1,705,409 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 89,725 of which are second doses.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says with each person who gets their vaccine, we all get a little safer.

“Anyone in B.C. who is 18 years and older is now eligible to register for their vaccine on the Get Vaccinated website – the first step for everyone,” she said.

People 59 and older can now book their appointment.

This will open up to people 58 and older at midnight tonight.