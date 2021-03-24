The link is now open to give your feedback on upcoming changes to the ferry route between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island.

Starting early in the new year, the route will be served by two new, smaller ferries.

The proposed new schedule shows more sailing during peak times. Otherwise, the route will be served by just one of the new ships.You can go take the online survey between now and April 12th.

There will also be a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, April 6th at 6:00. You’ll need to RSVP to attend. (link below)

In a news release, BC Ferries says:

“In addition to online engagement, BC Ferries will work with Ferry Advisory Committees, local Indigenous communities, key stakeholder groups and employees to gather feedback on the proposed schedules.

Key operational considerations are incorporated into the proposed schedules, including the need to synchronize the movement of two ships, fuelling, labour requirements such as shift handovers and mandated safety procedures and drills.

The Island Class vessels are a critical part of BC Ferries’ move towards more sustainable operations as they use some of the most advanced clean marine technology in the world. The vessels are designed for full electric operation once shore charging infrastructure and funding become available. Currently, these vessels are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until that time.

On board the Island Class vessel, passenger lounges and washrooms are situated on the main deck for easy access. BC Ferries designed the lounge areas for comfort, with a variety of seating choices and charging stations for electronics. An overhead sundeck with seating, windbreaks and an accessible washroom provide a comfortable space to sit outdoors.”

