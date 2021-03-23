Calling all Salish Coast artists, BC Ferries wants you.

A new ship is on the way for the Southern Gulf Islands and BC Ferries is looking for Salish Coast artists to help design it.

The Salish Heron is the fourth Salish-Class vessel to join BC Ferries’ fleet and will sail in the islands starting next year.

The First Peoples’ Cultural Council will organize the application process with a committee comprised of Indigenous artists and BC Ferries’ representatives.

From the first round of submissions, the committee will select several artists to be shortlisted and commissioned to create some specific design concepts.

From these proposals, BC Ferries says one artist and their designs will be selected for the ship.

Similar to the three previous Salish Class vessels, the primary design will be applied to the outside of the vessel and elements of the design will also be used inside.

“It is an honour to partner with the First Peoples’ Cultural Council and draw on their expertise in commissioning artwork through their network of talented Coast Salish artists,” said Brian Anderson, BC Ferries’ Vice President, Strategy & Community Engagement.

“We look forward to reviewing the submissions and selecting designs that will celebrate the unique culture of Coast Salish peoples for years to come.”

The deadline to apply is May 10th and shortlisted artists will be contacted and invited to submit conceptual designs by June 14th. The finalist will be chosen in late June.

For full details of the call for artists, including submission guidelines, visit the First Peoples’ Cultural Council website. To stay up to date on the project, visit BC Ferries website.