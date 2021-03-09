Officials are investigating the death of a 21 year old motorcyclist, after his bike hit a side by side ATV in the backcountry.

It happened Sunday afternoon, near Boomerang Lake, West of Nanaimo.

Several witnesses called 9-1-1. The victim was picked up by helicopter and airlifted to hospital in Victoria, but didn’t survive.

The young man was on a 350 cc orange KTM motorcycle, heading back into Lantzville.

He collided with one of three ATVs coming the other way. Both vehicles were seized.

Investigators are doing mechanical inspections, and examining whether speed, road and weather conditions and alcohol consumption may have contributed to the crash.