Black Brant geese are taking over the beaches in Parksville, resulting in two beaches being closed to dogs.

Closures:

Rathtrevor Beach: February 15th – April 15th

Parksville Bay Beach: March 1st – April 30th

According to a City of Parksville release, these geese migrate from Baja California to Alaska and the Canadian territories. They stop in Parksville to gain weight and strength for the final leg of their journey.

If feeding is interrupted by dogs, on-leash or off-leash, it can have significant consequences for these birds.

If you have questions, call the RAPP line (Report All Poachers and Polluters) at 1-877-952-7277, #7277 on the Telus network, or at this link.