United Way helping more local organizations recover from COVID-19
Logo supplied by: United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island
23 local non-profit groups in the Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo, and Duncan are getting some help, so they can help others.
United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island is giving out over $400,000 across the region to local charities adapting their frontline services helping at-risk Canadians during the pandemic.
The funds will help address homelessness, and support agencies that have seen an increase in demand for their services.
Some of the local groups getting the funding include the Cowichan Valley Hospice Society, the Vancouver Island Mental Health Society, and the Nanaimo Brain Injury Society.
To see which specific groups received the boost from United Way, see below:
- Vancouver Island Mental Health Society
- Volunteer Cowichan -Cowichan Valley
- Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Society
- Cowichan Valley Hospice Society
- Big Brothers and Big Sisters Central VI
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island
- Nanaimo Brain Injury Society
- Haven Society
- Literacy Central Vancouver Island
- Nanaimo Community Hospice Society
- Nanaimo Family Life Association
- Nanaimo Youth Services Association
- Forward House Community Society
- Alberni Valley Bread of Life
- Alberni Valley Community School Society
- Alberni Valley Drug & Alcohol Prevention Service
- Port Alberni Association for Community Living
- Port Alberni Association for Children with Developmental Disabilities
- Alberni Valley Salvation Army
- Ladysmith Family and Friends Society
- Clements Centre
- Glenora Farms
To learn more about the United Way, and how it is supporting locals during the pandemic, visit their website.