One man is dead after getting hit by multiple cars on the Island Highway.

On Friday, Nanaimo RCMP responded to a report that a pedestrian was hit while attempting to cross over Highway 19A.

An RCMP news release indicates that witness accounts from the drivers involved indicated that the man crossed over two northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes, where he was hit. He was not in the crosswalk when he was hit.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and the BC Coroners Service confirmed the man was dead.

RCMP said the drivers involved, despite being visibly shaken, stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Highway 19A between Mary Ellen Drive and the Aulds Road intersection was closed to southbound traffic for many hours.

Anyone with a dashcam video of the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2020-44217.