A new chapter of local politics begins tomorrow in the North Oyster-Diamond electoral area.

New CVRD Area H director Ben Maartman will be sworn-in after beating out Murray McNab by less than ten votes, the second nail-biting loss McNab has experienced since 2018.

He lost to then-incumbent Mary Marcotte by nine votes in the 2018 municipal election.

He replaces Mary Marcotte, who had led the North Oyster-Diamond electoral area from 1997 until last year.

Alternate Colin Haime served as the Area H director from September of last year until now.

Marcotte took leave back in September and resigned in March.