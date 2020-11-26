The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating the theft of an excavator from a rural property on Corsini Road, located south of Nanaimo, in the area of Extension.

The owner believes the theft may have occurred between Thursday Nov 12th and Saturday November 14th. The excavator is operated with a punch pad and once started, it could have easily been driven onto a nearby logging road, then transported away by a flat deck or other means.

The excavator is a 2012 E35 Bobcat Mini, with rubber tracks and with a serial number of AFM101239. Southside and a phone number of 250-591-1510 are written on the cab in bright orange paint.

If anyone has information on this incident or knows the whereabouts of the excavator, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-42281.