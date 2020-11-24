One of the Sunshine Coast’s newest crime fighting teams got their man.
Constable Kyle Hrynyk and his police dog Marlow responded to a call of a stolen Dodge Ram pick-up truck in Davis Bay.
Sunshine Coast RCMP say the suspect smashed through a gated property in Selma Park before driving to Sechelt. He then crashed the stolen vehicle into a tree off Reeves Road.
The 27-year-old suspect fled naked and on foot before Marlow tracked him to a boat at a private residence, where he was arrested.