RCMP Nab Naked Suspect in West Sechelt
Kyle Hrynyk and police dog Marlow. Photo supplied by Sunshine Coast RCMP.
One of the Sunshine Coast’s newest crime fighting teams got their man.
Constable Kyle Hrynyk and his police dog Marlow responded to a call of a stolen Dodge Ram pick-up truck in Davis Bay.
Sunshine Coast RCMP say the suspect smashed through a gated property in Selma Park before driving to Sechelt. He then crashed the stolen vehicle into a tree off Reeves Road.
The 27-year-old suspect fled naked and on foot before Marlow tracked him to a boat at a private residence, where he was arrested.