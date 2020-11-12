A hospital on Vancouver Island has implemented emergency measures to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19.

In a brief statement this evening, Island Health says the outbreak is at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

VIHA says five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The virus is said to be confined to the transitional care unit, which is now closed to new admissions and visitors.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff and patients.

Island Health has informed all patients in the unit, who are now being tested.

The emergency department at NRGH remains open and other areas of the hospital are unaffected, at this time.