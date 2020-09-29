You’ll need to prove it belongs to you but if you’re missing some property the RCMP may have it.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP has recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

The stolen property was recovered recently from a suspect vehicle and two storage lockers, unfortunately, most of it has no identifying information.

You need to provide proof of ownership that these items belong to you.

Items include a circular saw with initials, a golf bag with clubs, a hardwood flooring stapler, portable gazebos, a movie projector, a portable safe, a framing nail gun, and a Pioneer car stereo.

If any of these items are yours, call the Sunshine Coast RCMP detachment.