PetSmart Charities of Canada has donated a 55-thousand dollars to the BC SPCA’s pet food bank outreach program.

The donation is in addition to a 15-thousand dollar outreach grant provided by Petsmart Charities earlier this year.

The SPCA in BC operates pet food banks for people who need a little help to keep their pets fed and healthy.

SPCA spokesperson Kath Johnson says this extra money will allow them to expand their response.

“Any support that we can give to pet owners to enable them to keep their pets at home rather than have to surrender them because obviously COVID has wreaked havoc with a lot of peoples’ finances.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the BC SPCA has distributed thousands of kilograms of dry food, as well as thousands of cans of pet food across the province.

The BC SPCA offers pet food banks, free vet clinics, and other support programs throughout the year to help pet owners facing tough times.

If you would like to help donations of factory sealed dry or canned food for both dogs and cats, as well as cat litter, are being accepted.

You are asked to please call the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722 to find out more about your community’s needs and the drop-off or delivery location nearest you.