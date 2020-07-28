Twenty-three new COVID19-confirmed cases and one death were announced this afternoon.

Three new cases have been announced in Vancouver Coastal Health and no new cases were announced on Vancouver Island.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 253 active cases, nine people are in hospital, three are in intensive care.

There are no new community outbreaks and public-health teams continue to support the active outbreaks at Fraser Valley Packers in Abbotsford and Haida Gwaii.

No new healthcare facility outbreaks; however two are in acute-care facilities and one in a long-term care facility.

3,076 people have recovered from the novel Coronavirus.