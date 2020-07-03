Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s latest update on Thursday afternoon, for a total of 2,940 cases in British Columbia.

These new cases were recorded over a two day period beginning on June 30, and ending on July 2.

In the first 24 hour reporting period there were 15 new cases. In the following 24 hours, BC recorded a further nine new cases.

There was one new case reported on Vancouver Island for a total of 132 in the Island Health region.

There are currently no COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Vancouver Island.

There have been three new COVID-19 related deaths: two in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and one in the Fraser Health region.

There have been a total of 177 COVID-19 related deaths in British Columbia.

There are currently 160 active cases in the province, and 2,603 people who tested positive have recovered.

In their daily statement, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix caution that as the province continues phase-three of the economic reopening there can be no “half measures or exceptions” in dealing with COVID-19.”

“It requires ongoing monitoring, modifying our activities as needed and actively managing any new cases that emerge.”

They remind anyone coming to British Columbia from outside of Canada that all travellers are required to self-isolate for 14 days prior to interacting with others.

Dr. Henry urges visitors from other provinces to remember: “Any traveller from outside B.C. needs to understand that we have established clear rules for safe social interactions, which include keeping our bubbles small, maintaining a safe distance from others and staying away from others if you are feeling ill.”