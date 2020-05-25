The Province is supporting fifty-nine community-destination marketing organizations (DMO) through $10 million dollars in funding.

Coastal BC has some fantastic destinations, but the COVID19 pandemic has severely impacted DMO’s that attract tourists to our own backyard.

These organizations rely on the municipal and regional district tax (MRDT), which charges visitors for staying in hotels and other accommodations.

Without this funding, these DMO’s would be unable to operate and support the economic recovery efforts in the tourism industry.

In 2018, tourism in BC contributed more than $20.5 billion dollars in revenue to the provincial economy.

The $10 million dollars will help MRDT-supported community DMO’s to keep vital staffing positions and offset fixed expenses from May through October of this year.