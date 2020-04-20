The Nanaimo RCMP is looking to thank a good samaritan who helped an officer arrest a man at about 10:45 Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call about an incident at the Dollarama at the Port Place Mall, where a man allegedly spit on an employee.

The employee told police that the man got mad after he was told that access was reserved to seniors at that time of day, due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Police found the suspect sitting on a bus bench on Estevan Road a short time later and when the officer approached the man, he again got hostile.

The officer called for backup, but before they arrived a passing driver saw the interaction, got out of his car and stood nearby until backup arrived.

Investigators want to thank this man and have him provide witness testimony.

If anyone knows who he is, they are asked to get him to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.