Children and seniors in Parkville are being offered a birthday celebration to remember, without having to leave their homes or ignore health directives on social distancing.

The Parksville Volunteer Fire Department is offering to come to the rescue to help celebrate that special by offering to drive by with their lights flashing and sirens sounding.

The volunteer firefighters say they “recognize that living day-to-day with restrictions resulting from COVID-19 orders is stressful and challenging for all of us and then add an important birthday into the mix and it becomes even more difficult for families wishing to celebrate with friends and family.”

They promise to “to delight with loud noises and flashing lights.”

The person celebrating a birthday must be 12-years or younger. Or for those who are young at heart, they need to be 75-years or older.

People interested in having the Parkville Fire Department help celebrate a birthday can email their request to fire@parksville.ca