Canada is a top destination for international students and Vancouver Island University is expanding its global network of offices.

VIU is opening a recruitment office in Ecuador. Bruce Condie is the university’s director of International Marketing, Recruitment, and Business Development, and he says Vancouver Island University is attractive to international students because of its wide range of programs that provide career-oriented and market-ready skills.

He says reaching out to students across Latin America is a logical extension of what VIU has to offer.

Condie says “Canadian education, and our ideals and lifestyle, is valued in many Spanish speaking countries extending from Mexico into South America.”

The university also has recruitment offices in China, India, Vietnam, and Germany.

In 2019, more than 2,600 international students from 93 countries came to study at VIU.