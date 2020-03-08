Women on the Sunshine Coast who are expecting a child can now sign up for pregnancy-related health messages on their phones.

Vancouver Coastal Health is offering them Smart-Mom, a free pre-natal text messaging system.

Dr. Althea Hayden with Coastal Health said it will distribute more accurate information.

“We know that inaccuracies abound throughout many parenting websites and they often reflect the standards of care in other jurisdictions, not the standard of care people will be receiving here,” said Hayden.

Hayden said it’s a convenient way for pregnant women to receive the information they know is timely and accurate.

“We wanted a service that would allow women to receive information that reflects the care that they will be offered, the decisions they’re going to have to make, and information that’s locally accurate that will speak to the things they can do to protect their health,” said Hayden.

The text messages will be sent at different times during pregnancy to ensure women get the right information at the right time.