The Sunshine Coast RCMP is looking for suspects after a number of break and enters and thefts have happened in the area.

Police say gas was stolen from a parked car on January 19th near the 8000 block of Dogwood Road in Halfmoon Bay.

The owner of the car noticed the theft when she found the warning light for the gas cap was on, and the cap was not secured. The suspect caused minor damage to the vehicle in the process. No other theft or damage was reported.

On January 24th RCMP say while a woman was working outside a business in the 5500 block of Highway 101 in Sechelt, a suspect stole her light blue Seal Line brand backpack, which was

just a short distance away.

The bag, which had been left unattended for minutes, contained a white iPhone XS, a Herschel brand green card holder full of identification and bank cards, and an assortment of women’s outdoor and biking gear.

Police say they are reviewing security video footage.

The RCMP says they are looking for another suspect after an overnight robbery.

Sometime during the night on January 25th, police say a suspect cut through a chain-link fence to gain entry to a storage area in the 5600 block of Inlet Avenue.

The suspect was able to steal an orange mountain bike, with the word “Speedster” or “Speeder” written in black on the frame.

Anyone with any information about these thefts is asked to contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266, or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers.