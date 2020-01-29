Nanaimo RCMP Seek Man Who Punched and Threatened Store Employee
Photograph supplied by Nanaimo RCMP
The RCMP in Nanaimo is looking for public assistance to identify a man who attacked an employee of the store in the north end and threatened to stab him.
At around 6-pm on January 11th, a store employee confronted a man who was attempting to carry two speakers out of the store.
As they spoke, the man punched the store employee several times and threatened to stab him.
The 26-year-old was shaken by the ordeal but was not injured during the confrontation.
The suspect is white, in his late 30’s, greying brown hair and was wearing a large khaki sweater and blue jeans.
The business involved has asked that its name not be used.