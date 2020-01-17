Environment Canada says another storm will bring snow, freezing rain, and rain to the south coast beginning tonight and continuing Saturday. Strong winds will also accompany the storm.

The snow will begin late this evening across the south coast.

As warmer air associated with the storm arrives, the snow will turn to rain. This transition may include a period of freezing rain.

By midday on Saturday, most areas of the Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver will have changed over to all rain.