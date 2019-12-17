Vancouver Island Health Authority has put an administrator in charge of yet another seniors’ facility owned by Retirement Concepts.

Susan Abermann has been sent in as administrator of Selkirk Village in Victoria for six months. She is also VIHA’s temporary administrator at Retirement Concepts’ Nanaimo Seniors Village and Comox Valley Seniors Village.

BC Seniors Advocate Isobel MacKenzie says it’s distressing to see problems escalate to the point where Island Health must appoint someone to oversee these operations.

She says the government needs to take strong action where needed with the operators of seniors facilities.

At this time, MacKenzie says they can respond to complaints do inspections, find care homes in violation of regulations and eventually send in administrators.

However, she says financial penalties are needed for the owners of Seniors Care Homes that don’t come into compliance with regulations in a timely fashion.