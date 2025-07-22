The City of Nanaimo will remove a piece of park dedication at Elaine Hamilton Park to allow for construction of a road.

The parkland removal required an Alternate Approval Process (AAP), which is now complete.

The city says 422 elector response forms were received expressing opposition to the change. In order for the AAP to fail, 7,672 response forms would have had to be submitted (10 per cent of electors in the city.)

The proposed road will allow access for a part of the Sandstone development by Seacliff Properties, which will reimage Nanaimo’s southern entrance with a 294-hectare community with commercial, industry and residential spaces.

With the elector approval now secured, council can proceed with adopting a bylaw to amend the parkland dedication.

The development will create additional park and public space when complete and the developers have committed to replacing the park’s washroom facility.