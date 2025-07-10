A new art display at Nanaimo’s Oliver Woods Community Centre encourages viewers to see the city through a new lens. Histogram Histories, by Kiranjot Kaur, turns statistical data about Nanaimo into a hanging sculpture.

“As scientists, we use data to measure facts about things like people, nature and events. As artists and as consumers of art, we approach interpretation of reality through emotional response and intuition, with subjectivity,” says Kaur. “In Histogram Histories, by presenting demographic, cultural and environmental data through art, I am hoping to engage the community to think more intuitively about the depicted trends and the kinds of information that is both included and excluded throughout the process of historical storytelling through data.”

The art fixture is made of colourful graphs, with each line of fabric representing one of seven metrics showing change in Nanaimo over time.

According to a news release from the city, the artwork reflects Kaur’s unique blend of artistry, engineering and lived experience.

“Public art like Histogram Histories helps us connect more deeply with our city’s story. It transforms complex information into something people of all ages can enjoy and learn from. We’re proud to support projects that spark conversation and bring beauty and wonder into everyday spaces,” says mayor Leonard Krog.

Histogram Histories will remain on display at Oliver Woods Community Centre until 2030.